SQDC: 13 months on strike and no progress, 2 branches in arbitration

The strike at Quebec's cannabis retailer (SQDC) has now reached its 13-month mark, and it's at an impasse.

No negotiation meetings are scheduled between the parties in the short, medium or long term, union president David Clément said on Wednesday.

The indefinite strike by the QFL-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) began on May 28, 2022, after a few isolated strike days.

"We can see that there's a total impasse on the part of management. We tried to work out settlement hypotheses with the conciliator, and at the last meeting, some 95 per cent of the options were rejected by the SQDC management committee," Clément recounted in an interview.

"The Ministry of Labour's mediator and chief conciliator reviewed the situation with the parties on June 15, and decided to suspend the meetings until further notice, considering that a significant gap remains on certain monetary issues, including wages and duration in the current negotiations model," SQDC management reported.

FIRST-CONTRACT ARBITRATION

The walkout affects 24 branches whose workers are CUPE members. However, workers at two other CUPE-represented locations, in Neufchâtel and Rouyn-Noranda, have initiated a first-contract arbitration process.

It's a special process in which an arbitrator drafts a collective agreement for parties which are unable to reach a consensus.

First-contract arbitration can be a lengthy process. But in this case, Clément says the normative clauses had already been settled with the employer, which should simplify the task for the arbitrator.

In his view, a pay scale and annual salary increases are the only things left to negotiate.

"We're confident that an arbitration based on objectivity and rationality will come up with something interesting -- certainly more interesting than what we can achieve through negotiations with SQDC at present," he said.

The union president says the conditions eventually determined by those two branches could be extended to other locations affected by the strike.

"For us, it would certainly be quite an interesting indication for both parties, when an arbitrator comes and decrees what the wage scale is. Afterwards, the SQDC would not have to legally respect this decision in the other branches, but I think that the absurdity of SQDC and the Conseil du trésor in this matter should one day have its limits. And to say that an arbitration decision is not legitimate for other branches would be quite astonishing," Clément said.

The SQDC said the recent change at its helm doesn't signify a shift in direction on the management side.

"Despite Jacques Farcy's departure, SQDC's approach to negotiations and the ongoing labour dispute remains the same, namely to find a landing strip to bring our colleagues back to work," SQDC said.

Note -- the walkout does not affect the 54 SQDC branches whose workers are not unionized, nor the 18 where workers are members of another union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2023.