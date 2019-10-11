MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec is urging Quebec motorists to drive safe this Thanksgiving long weekend - and reminding Quebecers that their officers will be out in force, too.

The SQ says its officers will be particularly vigilant in policing dangerous driving maneouvres and the three major causes of highway accidents: speeding, distraction and drinking while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Thanksgiving long weekend is a particularly busy one on Quebec highways, the force says, and a dangerous one: last year nine people died during the Thanksgiving long weekend on roads and highways patrolled by the SQ.