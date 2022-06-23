SQ ups surveillance on Quebec roads during Saint-Jean, Canada Day long weekends

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says during the Fête nationale and Canada Day long weekends, its police officers will be out in force on the roads.

The force notes patrol officers will be keeping an eye out, particularly for speedsters and those potentially driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During the same weekends last year, the SQ says it responded to nine fatal collisions on its territory, noting speeding and impaired driving remain the leading causes of fatal collisions in Quebec.

The SQ notes it will also be checking for anyone not wearing a seatbelt or using a cell phone while driving.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2022.