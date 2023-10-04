SQ targets 'grandparent scam' gang in Montreal conning elderly people in the US

A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in "grandparent" fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), 13 people are expected to be arrested in Montreal, Laval, Saint-Laurent, Kirkland and Chambly on Wednesday.

In this alleged "grandparent" scam, the fraudsters contact the victims, often an elderly person, feigning an emergency.

The SQ states they usually pretend to be a family member, such as a grandchild, a lawyer or a law enforcement official calling for payment, most likely to make bail.

The police operation involves more than 50 officers from the SQ, Montreal police (SPVM), Laval police (SPL) and the Régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent.

The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States is also involved, as are several United States Attorney's Offices and other American police forces and surveillance agencies.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, grandparent scams are on the rise in Canada.