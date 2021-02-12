MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police will conduct an internal investigation after charges in a child-abuse case were stayed this week because the investigating officer's note-taking habits were so problematic.

On Thursday, former gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault had assault and sex assault charges stayed because of deficiencies in the case notes.

Arsenault, 59, was arrested in 2018 and charged in connection with events allegedly committed in Montreal in the 1980s and early 1990s. The initial charges allegedly involved six gymnasts between 10 and 20 years of age.

Ahead of his trial, which was scheduled for March, he still faced five counts, including one of sexual assault and three of assault.

Following the stay of proceedings pronounced on February 11 by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions against Michel Arsenault, the Sûreté du Québec announces that an administrative investigation will be carried out in order to shed light on the investigation process of This folder.

But a document tabled by prosecutors in court Thursday cited major deficiencies in the note-taking of a Quebec provincial police investigator, particularly regarding interviews and statements by complainants and witnesses.

Prosecutors concluded they could not continue legal proceedings "without greatly affecting the right of the accused to a fair and equitable trial."

The Crown prosecutors had become aware of the problem during Arsenault's preliminary hearing and Arsenault's lawyer had filed a stay request at the time.

After announcing the decision, the prosecutors' spokesperson, Audrey Roy-Cloutier, stressed that the decision had nothing to do with the complainants' credibility.

"We are taking this opportunity to underline their resilience and the courage they have shown, particularly during their testimony during the preliminary investigation," Roy-Cloutier said.

The Sûreté du Québec, which handled the case, had no comment at the time but announced on Friday evening that it is "greatly concerned by this situation" and will analyze "all procedures surrounding the conduct of the investigation."

The statement from the police force said it is "aware of the seriousness of the acts committed and of the impact on the lives of the victims" and began its internal investigation today.

It said it would be issuing no further comments.

Earlier Friday, the Liberal critic on public security called on the government to make sure the police force took responsibility

The stay came about not only because of "major shortcomings" in note-taking, but "the inaccessibility of certain additional statements made to police," said a press release from the provincial Liberals.

“Sexual assault cases are extremely sensitive cases. It takes a lot of courage for the victims to bear witness to events of this type and to expose their stories publicly," said Liberal public security critic Jean Rousselle, according to the release.

After being "troubled" by this case, "we are asking the Minister of Public Security, Ms. Geneviève Guilbault, to shed light on the police investigation in this file," he said.

He also suggested a bigger retraining was needed, and not just at the SQ, asking Guilbault "to remind the police forces in the province of the best practices to adopt in cases of sexual assault, to ensure that dedicated teams are in place and they are adequately trained to do this work."

--With files from The Canadian Press