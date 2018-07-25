

CTV Montreal





Investigators from the Surete du Quebec are appealing to any potential victims - or people with information - to step forward following the arrest of a suspected sexual predator last month.

Korey Foomani, 46, appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse on June 21 to face 11 charges, including sexual assault and sexual contact.

The alleged acts involved victims under the age of 16, and took place mostly at a convenience store on Boulevard Perrot in Ile-Perrot between 2015 and 2018.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes can constact the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.