The Surete du Quebec has set up a command post at the Quartier DIX30 shopping complex in Brossard.

Investigators are looking for the public’s help in connection with the fatal shooting there on May 10th.

Eric Francis De Souza, 24, was shot inside a crowded pizzeria.

Police believe it was a Mafia hit involving a drug deal.

They have released security camera images of a white, four-door, 2008 Ford Focus that was found on fire on nearby Chemin des Prairies later the same night.

There was also a gun that was found around the corner from Pizzeria Sofia.



Anyone with information on the car or the events of that evening is urged to speak with an officer at the command post in the DIX30 parking lot near Leduc Blvd. or call 1-800-659-4264.

The post will be on site until at least 6 p.m.