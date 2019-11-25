BROASSARD -- The Sûreté du Québec is seeking the public help to find a missing 29-year-old man from Brossard.

George He was last seen on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Ultramar service station at 315 Route 117 in Louvicourt. He was travelling in a black 2019 Nissan Frontier K truck with a fiberglass box on it. It has the licence plate N88 EPK.



He was supposed to be headed to Matagami, about midway between Val d'Or and James Bay, on Route 1055. It's a 750-kilometre trek.

He is 6'1" tall, weighs 200 lbs., has dark shaved hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He has a tattoo of playing cards on his left arm.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, dark trousers and a grey cap.

Anyone who sees George He is urged to call 911. Anyone with information that can help to find him is urged to call the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.