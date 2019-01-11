

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec is asking for help locating witnesses to a hit and run that happened Thursday morning in Montreal.

At 11:15 a.m. the driver of a dark sedan heading south of Highway 25 ran into a man near the Hochelaga St. overpass.

The driver did not stop and continued south on the highway.

Police are looking for anyone who saw the crash or knows anything about the driver, and those with tips can call 1-800-659-4264.