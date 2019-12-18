MONTREAL -- Provincial police have asked for the public's help to find an 82-year-old Baie-Comeau man.

Remi Deschenes has been missing since the evening of Dec. 15. He was last seen in Baie-Comeau.

His loved ones are concerned for his health and safety, the Surete du Quebec wrote on Wednesday in a press release.

He is 5 foot 2, weighs about 134 lbs, has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black winter coat and a black tuque. He could be driving a 2016 Honda CRV with a license plate of 904 ZHZ.

Police have asked anyone with information to call them, confidentially, at 1-800-659-4264, or dial 911.