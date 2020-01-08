MONTREAL -- Provincial police have asked for public assistance to find a man they say has uttered death threats.

The man, Micheal Coulombe, 28, also used a firearm while committing a crime during an incident in Roxton Pond on Jan.1, the SQ announced in a Wednesday press release.

Coulombe is 5 foot 11 and weighs 239 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has any information concerning his whereabouts should call 911, or anonymously call 1 800 659-4264. The public should not intervene with him directly, the SQ warned.