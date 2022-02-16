Quebec provincial police are stationed at the Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que. Wednesday after they say they received information about a possible protest.

Officers have been patrolling Highway 15 since 6 a.m., questioning drivers in the area.

According to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson, traffic is continuing to circulate and no demonstrators or protest activity have been spotted so far.

The news comes days before another demonstration against COVID-19-related public health measures is expected to kick off in the province's capital.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand is expected to speak at a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming protest, which is slated to begin on Friday.