Some Surete du Quebec officers met an unusual (and very furry) suspect while patrolling in northern Quebec last week.

On June 26, the officers from the Chapais-Chibougamau station encountered a bear on Route 167 in the Ashuapmushuan game reserve.

While that would be a pretty unique encounter on any day, the officers’ day got a bit stranger when the bear decided to take a closer look at their vehicle’s hood. While perching there, the police attempted to get the bear to move, but the stubborn bear stayed put.

Eventually, a trucker used his loud horn to scare the animal off.

An SQ spokesperson said they hope to use the incident to remind motorists to be careful while travelling and to keep an eye out for wild animals.

The bear was not apprehended and there have been no reports of missing picnic baskets.