The Police Ethics Committee has criticized a Sûreté du Québec officer for his use of plastic bullets during a violent student protest in Victoriaville in 2012.

It was one of the defining moments of the Maple Spring, when protesters gathered to fight rising tuition fees during the Quebec Liberal Party convention on May 4.

During that protest, SQ officers opened fire with plastic bullets against unarmed students.

Dominique Laliberté-Martineau, 21, was struck in the face during the altercation, and contends she was not involved in any violent confrontation.

The impact of the plastic bullet broke her jaw and knocked out six teeth.

The ethics committee ruled that SQ officer Denis Burelle lacked “prudence and judgment” when he fired his weapon, seriously injuring protesters.

Burelle was one of six officers firing plastic bullets from Arwen 37 non-lethal launchers.

Provincial guidelines for the AR-1 plastic bullets indicate they are to be used only when facing a clear and immediate threat.

Burelle admitted that during that day, as a member of the riot squad confront the student protesters, he was “overwhelmed by the events” and has no recollection of using his firearm.

The ethics board ruled that Burelle failed to use the weapon ‘cautiously and discerningly.’ He had never used the weapon before that day.

Sanctions against Burelle, if any, have not yet been determined.



