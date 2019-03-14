Featured Video
SQ officer gets six-month jail sentence for sick leave fraud
Nicolas Landry was an investigator with the Surete du Quebec, but in 2009, was diagnosed with depression and put on an extended leave. In 2014, a fellow police officer found out that Landry was running several travel agencies on the South Shore - raking in millions of dollars and travelling the world while still receiving a full salary. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:19PM EDT
A 43-year-old Surete du Quebec officer was sentenced Thursday six months in jail for fraud against his employer.
Nicolas Landry went on sick leave from the SQ in 2009 after being diagnosed with depression – but while receiving his disability pay, Landry also ran a travel agency belonging to his family. He hid these facts from his doctor in order to remain on sick leave.
The fraud was estimated at $42,000.
The defence argued for community work and a reimbursement of the amount involved, but the judge imposed an immediate jail term.
Landry now faces losing his job at the SQ.