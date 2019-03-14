

CTV Montreal





A 43-year-old Surete du Quebec officer was sentenced Thursday six months in jail for fraud against his employer.

Nicolas Landry went on sick leave from the SQ in 2009 after being diagnosed with depression – but while receiving his disability pay, Landry also ran a travel agency belonging to his family. He hid these facts from his doctor in order to remain on sick leave.

The fraud was estimated at $42,000.

The defence argued for community work and a reimbursement of the amount involved, but the judge imposed an immediate jail term.

Landry now faces losing his job at the SQ.