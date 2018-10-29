

CTV Montreal





A veteran Surete du Quebec officer was found guilty of fraud Monday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

Nicolas Landry was receiving his full salary while on sick leave – but was found to be running some businesses on the side.

Landry was an investigator with the SQ, but in 2009, was diagnosed with depression and put on an extended leave, receiving his full salary. Landry told psychiatrists he was too sick to leave his house or carry out desk duties for the SQ.

In 2014, a fellow police officer found out that Landry was running several travel agencies on the South Shore and notified management.

The agencies belonged to his spouse and generated millions of dollars in income.

The court heard that Landry was the primary decision-maker there – travelling the world to discover new destinations for the business and managing the company at a very high level.

When he was re-evaluated for depression in 2014, Landry told physicians that he was in no shape to work.

The SQ, however, had doubts and launched an investigation – wherein they discovered the inconsistencies between reality and what he was telling his psychiatrist.

They raided his home and discovered documents that showed he made constant phone calls to employees and business associates. Moreover, many of his business expenses were paid on his personal credit card.

Landry was eventually charged with fraud, for illegally collecting his SQ salary. During his trial, he argued that he didn't do anything wrong since he was never questioned about his extra-curricular activities.

As he was receiving his full salary as disability pay, the judge concluded that Landry had indeed defrauded his employers.

“We had numerous witnesses in that file, so we always thought we had enough evidence to prove the infraction beyond a reasonable doubt and that's mainly what the judge concludes, so we're satisfied by the decision,” said prosecutor Patrick Cardinal, adding that his role as a police officer could weigh on his sentence.

“Considering the fact it's a fraud against the employer, that is an aggravating factor,” said Cardinal.

Because he was found guilty of a criminal offence, Landry could technically be fired from the SQ but says he’s not giving up that fight.

Several months ago, he launched a multimillion lawsuit against the prosecution, arguing that they botched the case he lost in court Monday and that the SQ wrongfully targeted him.

Landry's legal team declined to say Monday if that lawsuit still stands.