SQ officer Eric Deslauriers sentenced for killing 17-year-old
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 10:12AM EDT
A Sureté du Quebec officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for shooting and killing a teenaged boy.
Eric Deslauriers was found guilty in September 2017 of the manslaughter death of 17-year-old David Lacour.
Lacour was at the wheel of a stolen vehicle when police tried to pull him over on Jan. 22, 2014.
The teenager fled, leading officers on a chase that ended in a Ste. Adele high school parking lot.
Multiple witnesses testified during the trial that Deslauriers ordered Lacour to get out of the car and that instead, Lacour refused to obey and drove off.
At that point Deslauriers shot Lacour twice, and he later died of his injuries.
During the sentencing arguments, Deslaurier's lawyer asked judge Joelle Roy to recuse herself because she once said that people killed by police were "assassinated."
Deslauriers has already filed an appeal of the conviction.
