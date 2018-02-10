SQ locates snowmobile, but no sign of missing men in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
Divers with the Surete du Quebec have located the snowmobile belonging to two men who have been missing since Thursday night.
The snowmobile was found underwater, 300 metres from the shore of Hungry Bay in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka.
Searches will continue in an attempt to locate two men, ages 29 and 30.
Family members reported the pair missing around 3 p.m. Friday, after they left together on the same snowmobile.
Surete du Quebec officers searched the areas of St. Barbe, Valleyfield, and the Beauharnois canal -- particularly trails and snowbanks.
An SQ spokesperson said divers would be conducting searches on Saturday, and a helicopter will be used for an aerial search.
