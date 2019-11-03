MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec is asking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Jennyfer-Valerie Champagne, who was last seen Friday evening in Rouyn-Noranda.

Champagne's relatives fear for her health and safety.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink long-sleeve shirt and dark blue jeans, and could be travelling ina grey 2011 four-door Toyota Corolla with a license plate P18 HLD.

She is 5'1", weighs around 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and has a tribal tattoo on her right bicep and flower on her back.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact 911 or the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.