SQ is searching for woman missing since Friday night
The SQ is asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Jennyfer-Valerie Champagne, who has been missing since Nov. 1, 2019. SOURCE SQ
MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec is asking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Jennyfer-Valerie Champagne, who was last seen Friday evening in Rouyn-Noranda.
Champagne's relatives fear for her health and safety.
She was last seen wearing a black and pink long-sleeve shirt and dark blue jeans, and could be travelling ina grey 2011 four-door Toyota Corolla with a license plate P18 HLD.
She is 5'1", weighs around 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and has a tribal tattoo on her right bicep and flower on her back.
Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact 911 or the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.