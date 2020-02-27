MONTREAL -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating the violent killing of a teenage girl in the Laurentians.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The body of the 13-year-old was found near Horrem Road and Berlin Street in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 90 km away from Montreal.

Her death was confirmed at the hospital.

According to the SQ, there were traces of violence on the body and an investigation is underway. There have been no arrests.