MONT-SAINT-HILAIRE -- Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are returning to the site where the body of a man was discovered nearly four years ago in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.

They say they are hoping to find new clues that could advance their investigation.

On the morning of July 29, 2017, officers from the Richelieu Saint-Laurent police force found the body of Roland Duguay in a wooded area near the intersection of Rouillard and Authier Roads.

The victim, who was in his fifties, was known to police.

Tuesday, investigators say they plan to conduct a reenactment of vehicle movements in the area to validate new information obtained, as well as take aerial images.

In order to corroborate details of the investigation, police will also meet again with residents in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Roland Duguay is invited to contact the Sûreté du Québec's criminal information centre.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2021.