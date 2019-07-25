Featured Video
SQ have found bodies of missing Savoura president and son
Biologico organic tomato greenhouse owner Stephane Roy is seen in Saint-Sophie, Que., on August 16, 2012. Search and rescue teams will continue their search today for Quebec businessman Roy and his teenage son who've been missing since mid-week after failing to return from a fishing trip in northern Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Amy Luft , CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:18PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:05PM EDT
Quebec police they have found the bodies of the missing Savoura president and his son.
Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son went missing on a helicopter flight piloted by Roy while on a fishing trip in the Upper Laurentians on July 10.
Police said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that an SQ helicopter located an aircraft on the ground in the Lac Valtrie area, about 230 kilometres north of Montreal and north of Mont-Tremblant Park.
Police said everything suggests that it is indeed Roy's Robinson R44 helicopter.
Field teams heading into the remote area and shortly after confirmed that they discovered two bodies amid the wreckage.
"All indications are that it would be the two occupants of the aircraft, Mr. Stéphane Roy and his son," the SQ said in a tweet.
Police said an investigation into the circumstances that led to their crash is underway, and a formal identification of the two men is underway.
More than 90 people with the air force, the Canadian Coast Guard and other rescue services had searched for the pair since they went missing.
The Royal Canadian Air Force ended its search operations last weekend and transferred the case to the provincial police.
- With files from The Canadian Press
