

CTV Montreal





A 17 year-old girl is missing from Valleyfield, and the SQ is asking the public for help in locating her.

Audrey Viens is Caucasian, 5’4 and 105 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on Feb. 5 in Valleyfield, 60 km west of Montreal.

Her family fears for her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SQ’s confidential criminal information hotline at 1-800-659-4264.