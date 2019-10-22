SQ arrests two men, searching for a third in illegal cannabis production ring
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:30PM EDT
MONTREAL – Two men have been arrested in relation to an alleged illegal cannabis production, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Tuesday.
Albert-Abraham Krespine, 37, was arrested in Montreal and is scheduled to appear at the Trois-Rivières courthouse.
Maxwell Gordon Knight, 30, was also arrested in Montreal and is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse.
Officers say they have an arrest warrant out for a third suspect, 37-year-old Maxime Gauthier from Montreal East.
The SQ says it expects the three men to be charged with various offenses, including fraud, trafficking cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
This comes after provincial police searched seven alleged illegal cannabis dispensaries across Quebec in October 2018 as part of the Portillon project.
