

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the motive behind an attempted arson on two of their squad cars on Monday.

Two incendiary devices - Molotov cocktails - were found, lit, under the cars parked on a lot at the intersection of Bennett Ave. and Rouen St. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

It was an SPVM officer who first noticed the lit device under the parked vehicle. When backup arrived, they discovered another under a second patrol car.

The devices did not explode, and no one was injured.

No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a lead at this time.

They will be reviewing footage from surveillance cameras.