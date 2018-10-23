Featured Video
SPVM wants answers after lit Moltov cocktails found under two squad cars
Montreal police are investigating the motive behind an attempted arson on two of their squad cars on Monday.
Two incendiary devices - Molotov cocktails - were found, lit, under the cars parked on a lot at the intersection of Bennett Ave. and Rouen St. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
It was an SPVM officer who first noticed the lit device under the parked vehicle. When backup arrived, they discovered another under a second patrol car.
The devices did not explode, and no one was injured.
No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a lead at this time.
They will be reviewing footage from surveillance cameras.
