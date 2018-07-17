

An 18-year-old was injured early Tuesday morning, when he intervened during an assault on his family member.

According to police, a 911 call was placed to report that a 26-year-old man was beating his partner in an apartment on Hochelaga St.

The teen, a relative of the woman in question, reportedly intervened and beat her attacker with an object.

The two men left the scene and continued their altercation outdoors.

Both men were arrested at the scene, and had sustained a number of injuries to the upper body.

They are expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation will follow.