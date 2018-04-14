

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are appealing to the public to help locate a teen who left home in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension on Thursday and has not been seen since.

Isaora Thaisa Tavares Assuncao is 14-years-old, stands 5'7 and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and communicates in French.

She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a black and grey sweater with matching pants. She was wearing black running shoes and carrying a pale blue backpack.

Tavares Assuncao can normally be found in a McDonald's or at Galeries d'Anjou. Her family is worried for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.