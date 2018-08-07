

The Canadian Press





A high-profile Montreal police officer will run for the Coalition Avenir Quebec in the upcoming provincial election campaign.

A party source tells The Canadian Press that Ian Lafreniere, who has spent nearly two decades as one of the force's most prominent faces, will make the announcement official in the coming days.

Lafreniere is an inspector who ran the communications department and is currently on leave from the police force. He is on vacation abroad until next week.

There have been persistent rumours since July that Lafreniere would jump into provincial politics.

The Coalition has been leading in recent polls ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

Lafreniere is expected to run in Vachon, a Montreal-area riding that has been held mostly by the Parti Quebecois since 1994.