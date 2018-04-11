

CTV Montreal





The Major Crimes unit of the Montreal police is appealing to anyone who witnessed an altercation on a downtown bus on March 29 to come forward.

On Thursday March 29, between 8:25 and 9:15 p.m., an altercation broke out on the 189 bus between Notre-Dame St. and 8th Avenue.

The victim, a 23-year-old biracial male, was stabbed as he exited the bus. He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Several steps are in place to help guide investigators, the SPVM said in a statement.

A crime scene was erected, forensic analysis done, and investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage in the coming days.

This is the year's sixth homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this attack should communicate anonymously with Info-Crime Montreal, 514-393-1133.