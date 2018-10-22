

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are appealing to potential witnesses after an overnight fire ravaged a car parked on a residential street in Riviere-des-Prairies.

The first 911 calls came in just before 5 a.m., and firefighters were already on-scene when police arrived.

The car, according to an SPVM spokesperson, is a total loss.

Evidence recuperated at the scene points to a possible arson, said Andree-Anne Picard.

The owner of the car is not known to authorities, she added. and said he hadn't received any explicit threats indicating that he was targeted.

The vehicle was towed away for further investigation by the Montreal Police arson squad.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SPVM.