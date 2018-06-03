

CTV Montreal





Doan Hoa Bui is a 76-year-old, unilingual Vietnamese woman missing from Plateau Mont-Royal.

Relatives said she left home around 4 p.m. on Saturday to run errands on foot, and never returned.

Her family is concerned for her safety because she sometimes has bouts of confusion, and left home without her medication.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, and black pants.

She stands 5'2 and weighs 143 lbs. She has short, black - but slightly greyed - hair, and dark eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.