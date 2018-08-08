

CTV Montreal





Investigators with the SPVM are attempting to identify and locate a woman involved in alleged assaults that occurred on the metro's green line and on Notre-Dame-de-Grace Avenue in May.

The suspect is a woman who measures approximately 5'5", and weighs 155lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say that the perpetrator jostles victims beforehand, and then hits them violently when they react.

Anyone with information that could identify the perpetrator is urged to contact 911, go to their local precinct, or contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.