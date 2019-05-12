

Montreal police are investigating a double sexual assault that took place at a halfway house in 2018.

It happened on May 31, 2018, when a man broke into a transition home that helps males reintegrate into society following incarceration.

He allegedly pulled a gun on two women before sexually assaulting them.

He then pepper-sprayed them and fled on foot.

The SPVM's sexual assault unit has investigated and is now appealing to the public for help.

"What we have is that he is a male, aged approximately around 40 years old," said Veronique Dubuc of the SPVM.

"He expressed himself in English. He's about five-foot-eight, he has brown eyes and is considered thin. When he committed the crime, he was hooded and was wearing a turquoise t-shirt with a pattern on the bottom. He wore stonewashed jeans and shoes with white laces."

An anonymous donor is offering $5,000 through Sun Youth for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The reward expires in November, and anyone with knowledge of the case can call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal (514-393-1133).