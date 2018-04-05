SPVM look for victims of thief who allegedly drugged targets
Montreal police are looking for possible victims of Hamid Chekakri, who is suspected of drugging and robbing seniors citizens in Ottawa, Montreal and Sherbrooke. (Photo: SPVM)
Montreal police are looking for people who believe they were robbed by a thief who robbed his victims by drugging them before taking their property and fleeing.
The suspect, 47-year-old Hamid Chekakri, was arrested on Saturday in Atlanta. He is suspected of having robbed people in Montreal, Sherbrooke and Ottawa.
Montreal police said they believe that starting in December, 2017, Chekakri went to the homes of seniors whose houses were for sale, insinuating that he was interested in buying.
He allegedly offered victims a box of chocolate, which contained sleeping aids.
Chakakri is 1.72 metres tall and speaks English and French fluently but with an accent.
He is currently detained in the United States awaiting extradition.
