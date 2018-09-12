

CTV Montreal





A Montreal school will be closed to students and staff on Thursday after a threat targeting the school was posted to social media.

A student at Des Sources High School in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux reported the threat to the school's police officer on Wednesday.

Police are now investigating and trying to locate the person responsible for the post.

It's the second time in two days that a Montreal-area high school has been the victim of a potential online threat.

On Tuesday, Beaconsfield High School was forced to shut down after a post online made reference to a school shooting.

That threat was actually meant for a school in the U.S.

The SPVM said that the two incidents are not related, and that it was Des Sources High School that decided to shut down.