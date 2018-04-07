SPVM attempting to locate man, 77, with advanced Alzheimer's
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 6:58PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 7, 2018 6:59PM EDT
Rolland Bouchard, 77, was last seen Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. at a store on Casgrain St. in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie with his partner.
He slipped out of sight and family has not been able to locate him since.
Because of advanced Alzheimer's, Bouchard's family says he is unable to orient himself and believe he could be in danger.
He likes to frequest parks and cafes.
Bouchard stands 6' and weighs 130lbs. He has brown eyes, white hair, and speaks French.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a beige coat, a grey turtleneck, black pants, a grey scarf, and brown loafers.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or diall 911.
