Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 8:15AM EST
Danile Harvey, 56, left his home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve around noon on December 28th, and has not been seen since.
Because of the cold sweeping the city, police are concerned for his safety.
Harvey stands 5'7, weighs 187 lbs, and has green eyes and white hair.
He is a French-speaking male, and has two tattoos: on his left bicep, a cat, and on his right, a portrait of Einstein.
Harvey was last spotted wearing jeans, a Kanuk jacket with a hood, a tuque, and hiking boots. He is known to frequent bars and Bellerive park on Notre-Dame East.
Anyone with information is urged to communicate with police by dialing 911, or contacting Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
