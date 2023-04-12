SPVM arson squad investigating torched car in Kirkland

A car fire likely caused by arson was extinguished by firefighters early Wednesday morning in Kirkland, on Montreal's West Island.

The fire was reported shortly after 1:00 am. The car was parked at a property on Jacques-Chan Street, near the intersection of Chateau Kirkland Street, in an area with mostly single-family homes.

It didn't take firefighters with the Montreal fire department (SSIM) long to extinguish the flames. Upon observation of the scene, they determined that a flammable substance was likely used to ignite the car.

There were no injuries.

The SSIM turned the investigation over to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad. The vehicle was towed away to be examined by investigators.

No arrests were reported as of early Wednesday morning.

SPVM investigators will determine if any surveillance cameras in the area captured images that could help them solve the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.