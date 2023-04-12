SPVM arson squad investigating torched car in Kirkland

Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal) Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon