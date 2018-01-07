

CTV Montreal





Aya Rbah, 17, was last seen on Saturday afternoon near her family home in Saint-Leonard -- but concerned family members said she left and did not return.

Given the frigid temperatures, police and family members are concerned for her safety.

She is known to frequent Montreal-North, but investigators believe she could possibly be in Ontario.

Rbah is 5'4, weighs 149 lbs, has brown eyes and brown hair, and speaks both French and Arabic.

She was wearing light blue pyjama pants, a pink and orange sweater, a black Rudsak winter coat, black denim winter boots, and a large Tommy Hilfiger tote bag.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance is urged to contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.