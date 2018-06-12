

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking potential witnesses of the city's 9th homicide to contact them.

The hope is to find a suspect - or suspects - linked to the fatal incident that occurred on May 15th.

Investigators from the Major Crimes squad said they're looking for three suspects who set a fire in a condo complex in Lasalle at 10:30 p.m. that ended up killing a 61-year-old woman.

The three suspects, police say, are black men.

The SPVM wants witnesses or anyone who took photos of the scene to send their image and video files to images@spvm.qc.ca.

In addition, a command post will be erected at the corner of Chouinard and Bois-des-Caryers from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Members of the Major Crimes squad, the arson squad, and CAVAC will be on-site.

Anyone else with non-urgent information can contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or online.