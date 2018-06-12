SPVM appeals to potential witnesses of arson, homicide in Lasalle
Arson is suspected in fire in LaSalle that killed a 61-year-old woman on May 15, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Montreal police are asking potential witnesses of the city's 9th homicide to contact them.
The hope is to find a suspect - or suspects - linked to the fatal incident that occurred on May 15th.
Investigators from the Major Crimes squad said they're looking for three suspects who set a fire in a condo complex in Lasalle at 10:30 p.m. that ended up killing a 61-year-old woman.
The three suspects, police say, are black men.
The SPVM wants witnesses or anyone who took photos of the scene to send their image and video files to images@spvm.qc.ca.
In addition, a command post will be erected at the corner of Chouinard and Bois-des-Caryers from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Members of the Major Crimes squad, the arson squad, and CAVAC will be on-site.
Anyone else with non-urgent information can contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or online.
Latest Montreal News
- Philippe Couillard unveils plans for the province
- Quebec national assembly adopts motion aimed at making sports abuse-free
- SPVM appeals to potential witnesses of arson, homicide in Lasalle
- Taxi driver assaulted in Terrebonne, suspect arrested
- Missing 59-year-old woman from Rosemont is "vulnerable," police say