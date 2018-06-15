SPVM appeals for information after woman, 84, goes missing
Ramona Garcia is 84-years-old, has Alzheimer's, and speaks French and Spanish. She left her residence in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Friday afternoon and has not returned. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 6:28PM EDT
The SPVM is trying to locate a woman, 84, who has Alzheimer's.
Ramona Garcia left her residence around 1:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon and has not returned. Her family says she does not usually leave home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve alone, and will likely be unable to orient herself because of her condition.
Garcia is a Hispanic woman who stands 5'4 and weighs 149 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair, and speaks French and Spanish.
She was last seen wearing a blue sundress with brown sandals.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
