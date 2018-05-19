

CTV Montreal





Montreal Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a 24-year-old who requires medical attention.

Marilou Charron Deslauriers was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Police and family are worried for her health, since she requires frequent doses of medication to manage a metabolic issue.

Without them, police say they fear her life could be in danger.

Charron Deslauriers is a white woman who stands 4'10, weighs 155lbs, and has blue eyes and long, center-parted hair. She has pierced ears and a pierced nose, and can be identified by a large fleur de lys tattoo on her left forearm.

She is known to frequent metro stations, the downtown area, and parks.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.