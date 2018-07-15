

CTV Montreal





A conflict between two homeless men Saturday night became violent - one man was killed by multiple stab wounds, Montreal police said.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police discovered the 53-year-old victim on Union Ave near Sainte-Catherine St.

An argument broke out, though the cause is still unclear. According to witnesses, the conflict escalated and the victim sustained stab wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to an SPVM spokesperson.

The suspect, 66, was arrested at the scene and transported to a detention centre.

Forensic analysts and investigators will work together to determine the circumstances of the brawl.

