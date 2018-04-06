Hosted by the Adult Activity and Respite Center

Saturday April 28th from 1pm to 4pm



Cynthia Coull arena in Greenfield Park

Lots of food, door prizes and live entertainment.

The purpose of our Spring Tea is to raise funds to purchase games and activities for Seniors who have cognitive or physical disabilities who attend the Adult Activity and Respite Center.

The Respite Center offers a break to caregivers and also a day of activity for those who are in a residence that does not offer activities.

The price of the tickets are $15.00 per person.

Information: 450-486-4722 or email info@adultdaycare.ca