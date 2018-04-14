

CTV Montreal





Quebecers who thought they had finally seen the last of winter are in for disappointment over the weekend, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday morning warning of a spring storm.

The statement is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Along with low temperatures hovering near freezing between Saturday and Wednesday and dipping to -7 Celsius on Saturday night, Environment Canada also said the affected areas can expect snow, ice pellets and freezing rain beginning Sunday. Some areas further north could also receive significant snowfall.

The Montreal area is forecasted to be hit with two centimetres of snow on Saturday night, with another two to four centimetres on Sunday.

Environment Canada said travel could become difficult on Sunday and Monday due to snow and freezing rain.