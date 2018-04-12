Spring Luncheon Huntingdon United Church
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:11PM EDT
Spring Luncheon
Huntingdon United Church
183A Chateauguay St.
Thursday, April 19 11:00AM -1:00 PM
All you can eat: Ham, scalloped potatoes, salads, homemade pies, beverages
Info: 450-264-2998
