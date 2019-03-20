

CTV Montreal





Don’t put away the shovel just yet! Montreal is set to get more snow before we can pack up the winter gear – even though Wednesday marked the first day of spring.

“With temperatures fluctuating right around the freezing mark, we’re expecting to see a mixed bag of precipitation in the next few days,” said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

Thursday will see light, scattered showers beginning in the morning and a high of 5 degrees Celsius. The rain will steady up in the evening and through Thursday night.

Colder air moves in for Friday morning, with a high of 2 Celsius, and so the rain will turn to snow and likely stay that way until Friday afternoon or evening.

“That’s when we could have another pocket of rain,” said Graham.

The rain will change back over to snow heading into Saturday, with a high of 3 Celsius.

The big question, though, is how much snow will fall?

“In terms of snowfall amounts, really tough to say,” said Graham. “Montreal is really on the dividing line between five centimetres and upwards of 10.”

Graham said she’ll continue to track the weather system over the next few days.