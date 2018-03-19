Spring Craft Fair & Bake Sale
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 3:00PM EDT
St. John’s Lutheran Church
3594, rue Jeanne-Mance, Montréal (corner Prince Arthur)
Saturday, March 24 -- 9 am to 2 pm
Information: 514-844-6297
