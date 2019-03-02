

The Canadian Press





Thousands of Quebec kids are on spring break, but the coming week will be more conducive to winter sports.

Environment Canada is forecasting colder than usual temperatures for the province, though the days are expected to be sunny. Parts of the province are forecasted to be hit with snow, with between five and 15 centimetres expected to fall, depending on the location.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent said the weather system will not amount to a blizzard.

“It will be more winter than spring, but it will be ideal for ski areas and outdoor rinks, with temperatures ranging from -5 Celsius to -10 each day,” he said.

Montreal’s snowfall is forecasted to be on the low end, with five centimetres.

However, heavier precipitation is forecasted for the Gaspesie and Cote-Nord regions, accompanied by strong winds.