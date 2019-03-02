Featured Video
Spring breaking Quebecers can expect sun, low temperatures and a bit of snow
A woman steers her bicycle down a snowy Montreal street during a snowfall Tuesday, Dec.12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:27PM EST
Thousands of Quebec kids are on spring break, but the coming week will be more conducive to winter sports.
Environment Canada is forecasting colder than usual temperatures for the province, though the days are expected to be sunny. Parts of the province are forecasted to be hit with snow, with between five and 15 centimetres expected to fall, depending on the location.
Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent said the weather system will not amount to a blizzard.
“It will be more winter than spring, but it will be ideal for ski areas and outdoor rinks, with temperatures ranging from -5 Celsius to -10 each day,” he said.
Montreal’s snowfall is forecasted to be on the low end, with five centimetres.
However, heavier precipitation is forecasted for the Gaspesie and Cote-Nord regions, accompanied by strong winds.
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau Airport baggage issue delays flights to American cities
- Ellen brings star power to Bell Centre
- Spring breaking Quebecers can expect sun, low temperatures and a bit of snow
- Romance, tax schemes top list of scams duping Canadians out of millions
- Lisee tried to step down as PQ leader twice before election: report