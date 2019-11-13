MONTREAL -- Well-known sportswriter Jonah Keri is expected back in court Wednesday morning.

The Montrealer was arrested last summer following an alleged assault on his wife.

He faces four charges: two counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of uttering death threats.

The 45-year-old was granted bail in July with several conditions, including that he cannot be within 250 metres of his wife or child, cannot carry weapons and was given ten days to remove his possessions from the family home.

Court documents state the alleged attacks against Keri's wife took place in July 2018, May 2019 and July 2019.

